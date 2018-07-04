Swanton looking at August, September dates for fireworks

The Village of Swanton is looking toward a date in August or September to hold this year’s Fireworks Fest following their postponement due to heat.

The are several factors that come into play when selecting a new date.

“First the company which stocks and packs the truck with fireworks must have the availability to do so. July is obviously a very busy time and most weekends in July they are booked,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, village administrator. “Secondly, the land used for Fireworks Fest is not owned by the Village of Swanton and therefore the Village is waiting for confirmation from Swanton Local School District on dates which work with their schedule and the fireworks company is available.”

There is also the consideration of other area events. The Village is trying to stay away from Delta Chicken Festival and Swanton Corn Festival weekends out of respect for those events, according to Hoelzle.

“Lastly, we would like to ensure vendors, the Village has invited to participate, can come out on another day. Therefore coordinating a new date is not a simple task,” she said.

Typically not long after one year’s fireworks display is over a date for the next year is selected.

“The Village reaches out to school, American Fireworks, and vendors at least nine months before next event,” said Hoelzle. “We understand that this may cause an inconvenience to those who wished to enjoy a fireworks show near Independence Day however the Village is looking forward to announcing a date soon where everyone can enjoy the best fireworks show around.”

The Fireworks Fest at Swanton High School, originally scheduled for June 30, was postponed after Mayor Ann Roth and Fire Chief Michael Wolever reviewed the factors.

“With the heat index forecasted to be 110 there were concerns for residents, employees, and vendors,” said Hoelzle. “On top of that, the ground was fairly dry and though fire danger is always a risk with fireworks this was an added risk.”

With those issues in mind, they decided to postpone.

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

