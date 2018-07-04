Unemployment rate remains steady in Fulton County

The unemployment rate for Fulton County remained steady in May, according to data recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate was 3.7 percent in May, the same as in April. In May of 2017, the unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in May 2018, unchanged from April 2018. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 22,600 over the month, from a revised 5,576,000 in April to 5,598,600 in May 2018.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 250,000, up 1,000 from 249,000 in April. The number of unemployed has decreased by 42,000 in the past 12 months, from 292,000. The May unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.1 percent in May 2017.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary May 2018 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.5 percent in Mercer County to a high of 6.5 percent in Monroe County. From April, unemployment rates decreased in 41 counties, increased in 32 counties, and did not change in 15 counties.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0 percent in May. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer County, were: Holmes, Putnam, and Wyandot, 2.9 percent; and Auglaize, 3.0 percent.

Eight counties had unemployment rates at or above 5.5 percent in May. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe County were: Meigs, 6.2 percent; Scioto, 5.8 percent; Coshocton and Jackson, 5.6 percent; and Jefferson, Noble, and Pike, 5.5 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 3.8 percent, down from 3.9 percent in April, and down from 4.3 percent in May 2017.

Unemployment in Fulton County did not change from April to May this year.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

