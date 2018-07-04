OEPA notes possible runoff at NEXUS site

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has assisted NEXUS Gas Transmission with pipeline installation procedures in Delta after muddy water being pumped from the site appeared to enter Fewless Creek.

OEPA spokesperson James Lee said the agency inspected the section of the pipeline installation on June 28 and noticed muddy storm water removed from the site had apparently entered the creek.

Lee said NEXUS personnel were provided with technical assistance regarding storm water best management practices including runoff and filtration.

“We will continue to follow up with the company and working with NEXUS to ensure best management practices,” he said.

The OEPA did not halt the pipeline installation process or issue a fine at the site.

The NEXUS landowner hotline is 844-589-3655. The OEPA 24-hour hotline for spill release or other environmental concerns is 800-282-9378.

The NEXUS pipeline near Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Nexus-pipeline.jpg The NEXUS pipeline near Swanton. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor