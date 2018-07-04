Archbold Rotary wraps up year

During the recently completed Rotary year, the Archbold Rotary Club donated $26,728.50 to a variety of community programs, student scholarships and humanitarian projects around the world that are supported by Rotary.

The largest amount of money (more than $9,000) supported college scholarships, according to Eddie Partin, who served as president during the 2017-18 Rotary year.

Eleven Archbold High School seniors, including two who attended Four County Career Center, received scholarships totaling $7,100. Two high school seniors who were involved with the school’s service club each received a $500 service scholarship, and two Northwest State Community College students each received $500 scholarships.

Other youth-related awards were made to the Junior Achievement program, $500; the elementary book fair, $300 so all students could purchase at least one book; the middle school book fair, $300; high school after-prom, $200; Archbold athletic boosters, $100; Hugh O’Brien Leadership training, $225; and Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce, $100 for the Dolly Parton literacy program.

Community organizations receiving money from Rotary included Community Health Professionals, $200; the Fairlawn Community Auxiliary, $150; Toledo Ronald McDonald House, $500 worth of cleaning supplies and paper products delivered by the high school service club; Fulton County Christmas Cheer, $500; Sauder Village Junior Historians program, $500; and the Fulton County Heart Radiothon, $1,000.

Also: the Sauder Village 1920’s Main Street project, $2,000; the Archbold Chamber of Commerce, $100; Archbold community meals, $760; Archbold Parade of Lights, $375; Archbold Unite, $200; and $100 in memorial donations.

Archbold Rotarians donated to three district and international programs as well. The club donated $650 to the Rotary District 6600 Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad program, $1,772 to PolioPlus, Rotary’s on-going effort to rid the world of polio through the vaccination of children in areas where polio has not yet been eliminated, and $7,145.50 to The Rotary Foundation that annually provides matching grants for humanitarian projects around the world.

The club’s largest fundraiser is a game night, reverse raffle event held every November. The net proceeds from that event fund the club’s scholarships and most of the community donations made by the club. Donations from the club’s 55 members provide the rest.

Kevin Sauder, a third generation Rotarian, is the club’s president for the 2018-19 Rotary year. Royal Short is president-elect, Jeff Coressel, treasurer; and Kirk Weldy, secretary. Board members are Mark Hagans, Rick Mueller, Dale Kern and Tim Meister.

The club meets at noon every Friday for lunch at The Barn Restaurant and holds two shorter make-up meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7:30 a.m. at The Home Restaurant. Persons who live or work in the Archbold area who would like to learn more about Rotary can contact any of the officers or visit the Archbold Rotary website at www.archboldrotary.org.