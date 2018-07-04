NSCC holds GenCyber Camp

Northwest State Community College in Archbold successfully held its first-ever GenCyber teacher camp June 18-22 at the Scott Park location in Toledo.

In the week-long camp, NSCC faculty and staff provided hands-on instruction in cybersecurity awareness and best practices to 16 Toledo Public Schools (TPS) teachers, while helping them to incorporate these tools into their curriculum. The TPS teacher participants represented teachers from 11 schools at grade levels 1-12.

“The NSA GenCyber Camp 10 principles are cybersecurity best practices at a high level,” said Roger Spears, cybersecurity training coordinator at NSCC and lead instructor of the camp. “The group of TPS teachers we had at the camp were absolutely outstanding. Every teacher in attendance was engaged during the camp, and it was obvious from day one how much they care about their students.”

The GenCyber program is co-funded by the National Security Administration and the National Science Foundation. NSCC was one of only three higher education institutions in Ohio to receive the GenCyber grant.

The camps, open to all teachers K-12, provides training designed to enhance the safety and educational experience for students. Topics included online ethics, cyberbullying, Internet safety, wireless network basics and security, and networking basics.

NSCC currently has two cybersecurity programs available. The short-term certificate program is geared toward the working individual needing more cybersecurity knowledge, while the two-year program is a more traditional associate degree program.