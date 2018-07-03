Jaguars rack up wins at Special Olympics

Fulton County Jaguars Special Olympics team traveled to Columbus recently to compete in the 50th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

The volleyball team consisting of Phil Bartus, Ben Clausen, Brad Damman, Nick Denn, Austin Double, Amber Pursel, Keerston Volkman, Nick Weigand, and Roger Wolfram received the first place trophy and were crowned State Champions.

The track team won a variety of medals and ribbons. Mary Delphous placed first in the 50 meter run; Aric Gurzynski placed second in his 100m run; Dillon Hayward received a gold medal for first place in the mini javelin; first time Summer Games athlete Braydon Ringle received gold in the 100m run; Jason Pfund placed silver in the 200m run; and Kristina Ellis-Smith, Hannah Shotwell, and Shawn Summers all received awards to add to the group.

The Jaguars were coached by Taylor, Zach, and Carolee Hartman, Celia and Nick Wilson, Lynlee Reinking, Marissa Campos, Tanja Ringle, and Teri VanSickle.

The team would like to thank the Wauseon fire and police departments for the escort out of town Friday morning, along with the continued support by the community.

The Fulton County Jaguars Special Olympics team https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Fulton-County-Jaguars.jpg The Fulton County Jaguars Special Olympics team