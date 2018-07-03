Floyds celebrating 50th

On July 13, 2018, Dennis and Martha (Braun) Floyd will have been married 50 years.

Dennis Floyd and Martha Braun were wed at St. Mary’s in Assumption, the church they still attend.

Together, they have three children, Barbara (Michael) Riebesehl, Anna (Leonard) Ducat, and David Floyd. They have multiple grandchildren and the family is continually growing.

The Floyds are active members in their church and volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul. The will celebrate privately with family.

As you see them out and about, please wish them many more years of happiness and love!