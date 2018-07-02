Swanton fireworks postponed due to hot weather

Swanton’s Fireworks Fest was postponed due to concerns about the heat. The event was scheduled for Saturday when the heat index was over 100 degrees.

The fireworks will be rescheduled. As of Monday morning a date had not been determined.

“We are currently waiting to confirm dates from the company we purchased the fireworks from as well as from the Swanton Local Schools to coordinate a date that works for both. We need to have that coordinated before announcing a date,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, Swanton Village Administrator.

Fulton County was under an excessive heat warning the entire weekend. The high temperature didn’t quite reach record territory but was 94 degrees each day with the heat index was over 100 degrees for several hours each day.

“Everyone at the Village of Swanton knows this annual tradition is an event thousands of people in the community look forward to, however the safety of our residents and community at large is paramount in making the decision to postpone,” said a village release. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as we reschedule the event.”

Springfield Township also postponed their fireworks scheduled for Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/07/web1_Swanton-Fireworks2-2016_ne2018627223755811.jpg

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010