Joughin’s family to receive Worley property

The family of Sierah Joughin will receive the real estate of James Dean Worley, according to a settlement of a civil suit in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Worley was convicted of the 2016 kidnapping and murder of Joughin and sentenced to death.

All real estate owned by James Dean Worley and James Dean Worley Trust will be transferred to the plaintiff, the Estate Of Sierah Joughin.

The parties also agreed on an order granting judgment in favor of the plaintiff in the amount of $3.6 million, “however the parties agree that Plaintiff will not execute on this judgment unless the Defendant receives a windfall sum of money such as winning the lottery, or receiving book or movie rights or royalties relating to Defendant’s life story.”