Delta woman killed by train

A Delta woman died early Sunday in a train versus pedestrian crash. Police identified 36-year-old Carrie Beman as the deceased.

Sunday at approximately 12:39 a.m. officers from the Delta Police Department were dispatched to the railroad tracks east of the Madison Street (State Route 109) crossing for a train versus pedestrian crash. Officers on scene observed a westbound train stopped and located a deceased female on the tracks, according to information from the Delta Police.

Assisting at the scene were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department and ALS-2, and Norfolk and Southern Police