Residents earn college honors

The following local residents have received honors from their respective colleges or universities.

Findlay College: David Dominique, Archbold, Master of Arts in Education; Jacob Ott, Archbold, Bachelor of Science in Environmental, Safety and Occupational Health Management; Alyssa Stidham, Wauseon, Doctor of Pharmacy.

Bluffton University: Bree Youse, Wauseon, Dean’s List, Accounting Degree Completion Program;

Ohio Northern University: Dean’s List, spring semester – Mackalyn Figgins, Fayette; Alexander Lutheran, Delta; Noah Mattin, Delta.

Wheaton College: Darby Stevens of Archbold was named to the spring Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher and carry 12 or more credit hours.

James Madison University: Taylor Lynn Short of Archbold graduated with a degree in Nurse Practitioner.

Goshen College: Brodie Nofziger, Archbold, Bachelor’s degree, History; Caleb A. Liechty, Archbold, Bachelor’s degree, Molecular biology/Biochemistry, with a minor in Music; Clara Grace Beck, Archbold, Bachelor’s degree, Music Education; Yari Stephany Coronado Maldonado, Pettisville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Joshua Liechty of Archbold made the spring semester Dean’s List. Students must earn at least a 3.75 GPA while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade.

Mercy College of Ohio: Paige Merillat, Archbold, Kelly Nursing Scholarship; Haley Wanless, Delta, Mercy Employee Scholarship Fund; Abigayle Dotson, Lyons, Mercy College Scramble for Scholarships Golf Scholarship; Paige Keil, Swanton, Transfer Student Scholarship; Faina Koltz, Swanton, Mercy Employee Scholarship Fund.

Clemson University: Daniel Sauder of Wauseon has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. To qualify, a student must achieve a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Andrew Sauder of Wauseon has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2018 semester. To qualify, a student must achieve a 4.0 GPA.