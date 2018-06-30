New NSCC board member

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees swore in Lisa McClure on June 22 as a new board member. She is a 1980 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and a resident of Paulding County. McClure has served as the executive director of the Paulding County Area Foundation for the past seven years. Her term on the Board of Trustees runs through June of 2023.

