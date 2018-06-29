Excessive heat warning issued

The National Weather Service is warning area residents to stay safe during the heat wave.

An excessive heat warning has been issue for Fulton County until 8 p.m. Sunday for a long duration extreme heat event.

Temperatures will peak into the lower to middle 90s today and Sunday, with middle to upper 90s on Saturday. Heat indices will reach near 105 today and Sunday, around 110 on Saturday.

Lows on Friday and Saturday night will be in the middle 70s along with high humidity.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to an increased risk of heat related stress and illness. The very young, the elderly, those without air conditioning, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities will be the most susceptible.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_hot-copy.jpg