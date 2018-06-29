Swanton super reviews school year successes

Superintendent Chris Lake reviewed the success of this past school year at the regular school board meeting for the month of June last week. The previous school building projects and transitions in the schools went smoothly and without any major issues.

“We had a great year this year. Everything ran smoothly,” said Lake. “Great sports season, with football going into the playoffs, volleyball winning sectionals, the wrestling team placing in state, and we had a track state champion in high jump – Julia Smith. We had several successes in our Accounting Program, with multiple kids placing at the state and national level.” This was Lake’s first year as superintendent.

The board approved a contract for Kaitlyn George as a new Swanton Elementary School intervention specialist this upcoming school year. Other contracts approved included Kelly Harlett, playground/lunch aide and supplemental contracts for Joel Visser, head varsity boys basketball coach; Ryan Borer, head boys track coach; Andrew Carr, head cross country coach; and Christine Curtis, National Honor Society advisor.

Recreation contracts approved include Lori Bolyard, fall travel soccer director; Kerri Rochelle, fall cheer director; Mike Benton, football director; Jessica Mitchell, fall U8-U14 soccer director; and Stacey Nelson, recreation director.

The board also accepted the resignation from social studies teacher Greg Hallett. He is taking a full time position with the Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing. He was also the varsity wrestling coach.

Building Reports

Swanton Elementary principal Kristi Molter reported that field day, music in the park and the second grade music program went well. “Our 2nd graders were amazing with their songs, remembering their individual lines, dancing on stage and performing in general,” she said.

Safety Village will be July 30 through Aug. 3.

Middle school principal Matt Smith thanked students who took the eighth grade field trip to Washington D.C. for their exemplary behavior. He also reported that Mr. Heintschel’s fourth period class started to work on a project to make the front of the school building more inviting to students.

High school principal Jason Longbrake reported that summer makeup testing for AIR tests will be July 17. Schedule pick-up will be Aug. 15. Times will be announced later this summer.

There will also be a Frosh Fest on Aug. 21, the first day of school. Freshmen will have the school to themselves this day.