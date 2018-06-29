Free class on diabetes offered

If you or a loved one has diabetes, you are invited to join a free class in Wauseon.

Robert Sullivan, of the Area Office on Aging,will lead the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program, also known as DEEP, starting Tuesday, July 24, from 9:30-11:45 a.m. This is a six-week class that will meet Tuesdays through Aug. 28 at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.

The recently updated curriculum will cover self-management of diabetes; weight control; eating well with diabete; and the role of medications with a diabetes diagnosis, among other topics.

For more information and to sign up, contact Beth at 419-337-9299.