Planter Field Day slated

The Fulton County OSU Extension Office will hold a Northwest Ohio Precision Planter Field Day on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon.

This year, the event will focus on precision planter technology and will feature discussions and demonstrations from leading equipment, seed, and technology professionals. Learn about variable rate seeding, precision placement with your planter, planter downforce options, and high speed planting. In the afternoon see planter demonstrations in the field.

“Come See All the Colors Plant in the Same Field.” Major sponsors for this planter focused event are the Kenn-Feld Group – John Deere; Redline Equipment – CaseIH and Kinze; Paul Martin and Sons – Horsh Planters; Ohio Ag Equipment – White Planters; and Davis Farm Services – Mycogen Seeds.

Registration is $20 if paid before Aug. 3, and $30 after this date. For a registration form, complete agenda, and a list of all sponsors and exhibitors, visit www.fulton.osu.edu.

The Fulton County Fairgrounds are located at 8591 State Route 108 in Wauseon.