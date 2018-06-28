County residents among NSCC academy grads

Three Fulton County residents were among 11 graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy who were honored during a special ceremony June 20 in the school atrium.

Recognized were Christine Fouty of Delta, Noah Quintanilla of Archbold, and Jacob Whitcomb of Wauseon.

The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program. Current graduates who have taken the Ohio Peace Officer Training Certification examination achieved a 98 percent first-time pass rate, a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August.

For more information, contact the NSCC Allied Health, Business and Public Services division at 419-267-1345 or alliedhealth@NorthwestState.edu.