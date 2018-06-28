Sauder Village celebrates July 4

During a special naturalization ceremony at Sauder Village in Archbold on Wednesday, July 4, guests will have the opportunity to celebrate as 80 people become new U.S. citizens on our nation’s birthday.

The U.S. District Court Naturalization Ceremony will be held 11 a.m. on the Village green, weather permitting. The ceremony will include special music, the colors carried by the Fulton County Honor Guard, and remarks by Judge James R. Knepp II. The Boy Scouts from Troop 63 in Archbold will lead the Pledge of Allegiance during this special ceremony.

“It is always an honor for us to host a naturalization ceremony at Sauder Village again this year,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “This is a special opportunity for our guests to watch as people become new citizens of the United States of America on our nation’s birthday. For people who have never attended a naturalization ceremony, it is sure to be a very inspiring event.”

Other activities planned including the game of cricket, special music, hand-cranked ice-cream, old-fashioned games, and patriotic crafts. The Fourth of July holiday celebration extends from July 4 through July 7.

Adding to the July 4 festivities, the Village Strings will play on the Village green. These musicians from southeastern Michigan play Celtic, Irish, Scottish, and folk music on hammered dulcimers, mountain dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, banjo, harmonica, whistle, marimbula, spoons, tambourine, and washboard. The group has been performing traditional music together since 2008.

Again this year, Tom Melville will be at Sauder Village on Saturday, July 7 to teach guests how to play cricket – a fun game of yesteryear. An American cricket player, teacher and author, Mr. Melville will be travelling from Wisconsin to share his love of cricket with Sauder Village guests. Cricket was brought to America by British immigrants and continued to be played here for many years. In fact, the beginning of what we know as baseball developed in New York City before the Civil War, and many early baseball players were originally cricket players.

Other planned activities include making hand-cranked ice-cream and playing old-fashioned games. Patriotic songs will be played on the reed organ in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, and guests will be encouraged to join in singing the patriotic songs that are part of our history and heritage. There will also be goat milking and horse-themed demonstrations, as well as a patriotic craft for young guests to enjoy at Little Pioneers Homestead.

For more information phone 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

A naturalization ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 4, at Sauder Village in Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_sauder-village-naturalization.jpg A naturalization ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 4, at Sauder Village in Archbold.