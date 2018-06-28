Dennis fired as head of CCNO

The executive director of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio near Stryker was fired Wednesday following a two-hour executive session held by the facility’s Corrections Commission.

James Dennis was placed on administrative leave following a CCNO board meeting held in April. The case was investigated by a third-party attorney.

A news release by the Corrections Commission said Dennis was terminated after he lost the board’s confidence.

Dennis Sullivan, who was named acting Executive Director in April, has been appointed to serve as interim Executive Director. He has been Executive Director of Security and Operations since 1995.

No further information was available.