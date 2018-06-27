Swanton fireworks postponed

Swanton’s Fireworks Fest has been postponed due to concerns about the heat. The event was scheduled for Saturday when the heat index is forecast to be over 100 degrees.

The fireworks will be rescheduled to a yet to be determined date.

“Everyone at the Village of Swanton knows this annual tradition is an event thousands of people in the community look forward to, however the safety of our residents and community at large is paramount in making the decision to postpone,” said a village release. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as we reschedule the event.”