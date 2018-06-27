Posted on by

Road closures planned in area


Several road closures are planned in the area. Roads will be closed at the railroad tracks for railroad repairs.

Starting on Thursday at 9 a.m. Munson Road in Swanton will be closed for one week.

Future closures at the tracks will occur on County Road 5-2, County Road F-G, County Road 10 and County Road 16.

Also in Fulton County, County Road M is closed between County Road 5 and State Route 64 for drainage and asphalt work. The project is estimated to be completed on Aug. 24, weather permitting.

