Road closures planned in area

Several road closures are planned in the area. Roads will be closed at the railroad tracks for railroad repairs.

Starting on Thursday at 9 a.m. Munson Road in Swanton will be closed for one week.

Future closures at the tracks will occur on County Road 5-2, County Road F-G, County Road 10 and County Road 16.

Also in Fulton County, County Road M is closed between County Road 5 and State Route 64 for drainage and asphalt work. The project is estimated to be completed on Aug. 24, weather permitting.