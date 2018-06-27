Sintobins celebrating 50th

Larry and Connie Sintobin are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 29.

Who would have thought the words “Hey Sintobin” would lead to 50 years of marriage!

Thank you for all of your sacrifices, and for always being amazing and loving role models. You taught us to never sweat the small stuff and to stick through the hard times.

We love you – Todd (Jemelle) Sintobin, Troy (Heather) Sintobin, Cheri (Arnold) Lucas, and grandkids, Hunter, Summer, Sara, Dakota, Langston, and Logan.