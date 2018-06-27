Grand jury indicts 11 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury recently considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Zachary C. Schlosser, 33, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of burglary. On or about May 11, 2018, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense.

Donald L. Simon III, 38, of Delta was indicted on one count of trafficking in heroin and one count of possession of heroin. On or about Dec. 29, 2017, he allegedly sold or offered to sell heroin.

Justen M. Douglass, 23, of Fayette was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and three counts of improperly handling firearms. On or about May 26, 2018, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and allegedly while he knowingly had a loaded handgun that was accessible to the driver.

John J. Felix, 57, of Fayette was indicted on one count of domestic violence and one count of menacing. On or about June 3, 2018, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Scott C. Pfaff, 27, of Delta was indicted on one count of possession of heroin. On or about Dec. 29, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin.

Jacob E. Olson, 26, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of possession of heroin and one count of tampering with evidence. On or about Nov. 29, 2017, he allegedly possessed heroin and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Kenneth L. Hines, 39, of Dolton, Ill., was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence. On or about June 7, 2018, he allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Mike A. Wallace, 33, of Swanton was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, one count of theft, and one count of misuse of credit cards. On or about May 3, 2018, he allegedly obtained money using a stolen credit card.

Jeremy W. Diller, 35, of Sylvania was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, one count of burglary, one count of theft, one count of theft of drugs, three counts of theft from a person in a protected class, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. On or about July 20-25, 2017, he allegedly trespassed in both unoccupied and occupied structures with the purpose to commit theft offenses. He also allegedly stole chainsaws, blank checks, and dangerous drugs from elderly persons.

Nathaniel R. Saldivar, 29, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about April 13, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Edward G. Wallace, 58, of Swanton was indicted on three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition. On or about May 8, 2018, he allegedly had sexual contact with a person age 13 or younger. He also allegedly created obscene material involving a minor as a participant.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.