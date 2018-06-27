Traffic blitz nets nine citations

Nine citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz held June 9-16 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Eight citations were issued for speed, one for no driver’s license. Deputies made a total of 42 traffic stops and also issued 35 warnings.

A Fourth of July Traffic Enforcement Blitz will be conducted July 1-5 in during various hours in various locations around the county. Deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.