‘Habitat’ to auction playhouse

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County recently sold tickets for a Playhouse Raffle, raising much needed funds for its next construction project. This successful fundraiser net Ann Austin of Wauseon the winning prize – a playhouse which could also be a garden or tool shed.

But Ann wants Habitat to benefit even more from this event, so has generously donated the prize back to Habitat to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

This playhouse/garden shed will be auctioned off through Habitat’s website during an online-only silent auction. Bidding will begin at noon Thursday, June 28, and end at noon Saturday, June 30. No money will be taken through the website.

Bids will be accepted with bidder’s contact information via an online submission form. These bids will be date- and time-stamped and viewed in Habitat’s office only. Delivery within Fulton County to the winner’s location is included, to be scheduled the week after the auction ends.

The playhouse was built by volunteers of Dental Health Associates in March, overseen by Habitat’s construction crew. Boasting a tall six-by-eight foot frame, the playhouse was built with products including cement board siding and Owens-Corning roofing shingles, and is equipped for electricity and interior overhead lighting. The future owner will have the choice of insulating the structure before interior paneling is installed.

New construction vinyl windows and other materials were donated by Wauseon Ace Hardware. A custom-made wooden door finishes the item. Ready-to-paint, with paint also supplied by Wauseon Ace Hardware, this prize is valued at approximately $1,500.

Bidding will start at $100, followed by minimum increments of $10. Interested bidders can find information and view a photo of the playhouse at Habitat’s website, www.habitatfco.org. The auction page will go live at noon on Thursday, June 28. Updates of the current high bid amount will be posted on the website hourly from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-6.p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Facebook updates will also be posted at Habitat’s Facebook page, but bidding through Facebook will not be allowed.

All rules and policies can be found at Habitat’s website. Questions about the online auction can be directed to the Habitat office at 419-335-7000 or director@habitatfco.org. Proceeds will help build Habitat’s next home project, slated for Spring 2019.

Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County will auction this custom-made playhouse. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_playhouse.jpg Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County will auction this custom-made playhouse.