Wauseon Chamber holding Golf Classic

The Wauseon Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2018 Golf Classic on Thursday, Aug. 9, at Ironwood Golf Course, 1015 W. Leggett St.

The event, which benefits the Chamber Scholarship Fund, will begin with a 12:30 p.m. Shotgun Start. There will be a putting contest and a hole-in-one prize.

A steak dinner and silent auction will follow immediately at VFW Post #7424, 1133 N. Ottokee St., in Wauseon.

The cost is $70 per player, and also includes a greens fee and a cart.

Interested companies can sponsor the Golf Classic as: a

• Major Sponsor for $500, recognized with signage at the golf course in the event program, and on a banner at VFW Post #7424, along with a four-person team and dinner;

• Hole Sponsor for $100, recognized with signage at the golf course and in the event program;

• Prize Sponsor, minimum $50 value in gift certificates or merchandise, and recognized in the event program.

Registration deadline is Aug. 3, and is limited to 32 teams. Checks are payable to: Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 217, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

The rain date will be Aug. 16.