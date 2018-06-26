Summer Crisis Program available

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1-Aug. 31. To apply for the program, customers are required to schedule an appointment with NOCAC. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-844-493-1193.

Customers must bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days and 12 months for each member

• Proof of U.S, citizenship or legal residency for all household members

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60)

In 2017, more than 850 families in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Williams, and Van Wert counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The Summer Crisis Program benefits are designed to assist income eligible households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or asthma.

Ohioans enrolled in the Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus Program (PIPP Plus) are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program, but are encouraged to work with NOCAC to identify other opportunities for assistance.

For more information, contact NOCAC’s toll free appointment hotline at 1-844-493-1193 or visit the website at nocac.org. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 800-282-0880 Monday through Friday.