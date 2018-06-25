DI global participants honored at P-D-Y board meeting

Several Pike-Delta-York students were honored at last Wednesday’s board of education meeting for their accomplishments at the Destination ImagiNation (DI) Global Finals in Knoxville, Tenn.

From May 23-26, P-D-Y’s teams DIncredible Droppers, Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers, Dead Fish Don’t Swim! and Just Droppin’ In! competed against other other teams around the globe to demonstrate their prowess in problem-solving and teamwork. DI advisor Jane Foor reported superb results from each team.

Dead Fish Don’t Swim! placed 43rd out of 89 teams. DIncredible Droppers placed 11th out of 89 teams. Just Droppin’ In! Placed 15th out of 91 teams. Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers placed 28th out of 66 teams.

Board member Tammy Sprow spoke emotionally and proudly of the student’s achievements during the competition.

“This is what turns these guys into great kids,” she said.

The monthly financial report is “right on target” according to treasurer Matt Feasel. Nothing unexpected has occurred in the school’s finances. Purchased services had an increase due to extra services being performed around the district, and overall revenue has had a slight decrease. These results were a positive; the board approved of the report.

The board also approved of several items from Superintendent Ted Haselman’s report. These included various athletic and non-athletic supplemental contracts, athletic volunteers, extended days for P-D-Y guidance counselors and high school FFA and meal and la carte prices for the next school year.

Also included was approval for membership with Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council. This is a free membership allowing for discounted purchases and 1 percent rebate at the end of the school year.

Other approvals included 2018-2019 course fees, handbooks for P-D-Y schools, and several outside contracts. The first one is an agreement with A & G Education Services, LLC. to provide P-D-Y schools service with its LEAP program.

The second is an agreement to the terms of the Northwest Ohio Education Service Governing Board. The third is an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Training and Rehabilitation Center to allow P-D-Y students to attend its education services if assigned by the court system.

Also, P-D-Y has approved a lease agreement to use the property at 714 Taylor Street as a preschool. According to President Michael Ford, the school district is “running out of space” as upcoming class sizes have increased. There will be a minimum of four classrooms, but possibly up to eight, in the building.

Lastly, P-D-Y agreed to have Patricia Hyland fill school psychologist duties through Nov. 17 while the school’s primary psychologist is out.

The board also approved of a resolution of necessity to renew the existing emergency tax levy.

In her building report of P-D-Y Elementary School, principal Ellen Bernal announced that all attending students passed the school year. The school will use data from the year to make future improvements to school curriculum. P-D-Y Middle School principal Doug Ford said that the school is examining annual staff feedback on job satisfaction from the previous year. Based on test scores, the school will work to close the gap in math and reading. Lastly, high school principal Kristie Reighard reported positive progress in the summer school. She also recognized student Hunter Tresnan-Reighard for placing eighth in the discus throw at the OHSAA track meet on June 1.

Members of Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers display their collection of pins from the DI pin trade to the Board of Education on Wednesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_DI-teams.jpg Members of Captain Crunch and the Cereal Killers display their collection of pins from the DI pin trade to the Board of Education on Wednesday. Hunter Huffman | Fulton County Expositor