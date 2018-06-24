Keeping up-to-date

To keep its career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program sponsored by the school. Instructors can participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the area of their expertise. The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training. Chris Zacharias, left, a Welding Fabrication instructor, had the opportunity to work at Baker’s Gas and Welding Supplies, Inc. in Monroe, Mich. Chris is shown working with Randy Fragner, sales representative at the Welding Boot Camp at Monroe County Community College.

To keep its career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program sponsored by the school. Instructors can participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the area of their expertise. The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training. Chris Zacharias, left, a Welding Fabrication instructor, had the opportunity to work at Baker’s Gas and Welding Supplies, Inc. in Monroe, Mich. Chris is shown working with Randy Fragner, sales representative at the Welding Boot Camp at Monroe County Community College. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_four-county-photo.jpg To keep its career and technical training programs up-to-date with state-of-the-art technology, Four County Career Center instructors are eligible to participate in a Work Experience program sponsored by the school. Instructors can participate with a local employer in an internship experience in the area of their expertise. The local internship site is not responsible for wages to instructors during their training. Chris Zacharias, left, a Welding Fabrication instructor, had the opportunity to work at Baker’s Gas and Welding Supplies, Inc. in Monroe, Mich. Chris is shown working with Randy Fragner, sales representative at the Welding Boot Camp at Monroe County Community College.