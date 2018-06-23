Sauder Village in Archbold will host a new Anne of Green Gables Weekend on Friday and Saturday, June 29-30 as part of the 2018 Author Days at Sauder Village.

Guests for this special event can dip candles, make butter, participate in a spelling bee, write with a quill pen, play old-fashioned games, and make rag dolls. There will be goat- and cow-milking demonstrations, farm animals to meet, cow patty bingo, and many other fun activities for all ages. Guests can visit with costumed guides and working craftsmen throughout Sauder Village to experience Ohio’s historic past from 1803 thru 1928.

Written by Lucy Maud Montgomery, the Anne of Green Gables books are set during the 1876-81 time period. As part of the 2018 Author Days celebration, Sauder Village is offering free admission on June 29-30 to anyone who comes dressed in a pioneer-themed costume. From bonnets and long dresses with aprons to pants with suspenders and straw hats – guests are encouraged to dress in costume.

“Our Author Day Events were a great success last season and we look forward to having guests of all ages join us again this year to celebrate reading and learning while enjoying many fun, hands-on activities,” said Kim Krieger, PR/media relations.

In addition to the Author Days activities, there will also be special horse demonstrations on June 30. On Saturday only, equine engineer Keith West will be demonstrating his horse training skills during the program “From the Horse’s Mouth: Communicating With Your Horse.” Sessions will begin at 10:15 a.m. and run through closing. West will evaluate the horse’s needs and share information about training and communicating with horses. He will also be willing to answer questions and interact with Sauder Village guests to help them understand his proven techniques.

For more information, phone 1-800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.