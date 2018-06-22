ADAMhs Board to place renewal levy on ballot

The Four County ADAMhs Board voted to place a five-year, seventh-tenths mill renewal levy on the November ballot at its June 14 meeting. First approved by voters in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties in 1989, the tax has been extended five times since then.

According to the Defiance County auditor’s office, the renewal is estimated to generate about $2,055,398 a year from the four counties combined tax valuation of just over $3.4 billion.

Although it will appear on the ballot as a 0.7-mill renewal, the effective millage rate has been reduced to .05758 mills according to the auditor’s office.

ADAMhs Board CEO Les McCaslin explained that as a renewal the issue will not increase taxes for any property owner. “Local property tax revenue has become the board’s most dependable and significant source of revenue,” he said.

Last year, more than 8,000 residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties received some type of mental health or alcohol/drug use services that were funded by the board’s $6,950,000 budget.

In other action, the board approved a number of service contracts for the new fiscal year beginning July 1, including….

• Two women’s grants from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Drug Addiction Services for Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio totaling $205,000. A grant to support Serenity Haven in Fayette, the women’s residential program, is expected to be $125,000 and a grant for outpatient services is expected to be $80,000.

• A medication reimbursement contract with Health Partners of Western Ohio for $20,000 to cover the cost of psychiatric medications for clients who are unable to afford the co-pay.

• Contracts with both the Henry County Family Court and Fulton County Common Pleas Court for $15,000 each to cover the cost of assessments to determine if court clients might benefit from referrals for mental health services.

• An allocation of $120,000 as the ADAMhs Board’s share of residential placement costs for multi-special needs youth. Typically, these costs are shared by the board and the county juvenile courts and job and family services offices.

• Contracts totaling a maximum $12,500 for consumer advocates Mark Krieger, Jammie Richmond and Amanda Waldfogel to provide a variety of support groups and consumer advocacy services for the board.

• A contract for $7,000 with NAMI Four County for a variety of behavioral health public awareness and education services.

• A $75,000 contract to be shared by all four county juvenile courts to fund behavioral health intervention and/or treatment services instead of detention for qualifying juveniles who appear in court.

• A total of $140,000 to support drug courts in Williams and Fulton counties. Fulton County Common Pleas Court will receive $35,000, Williams County Common Pleas Court, $85,000; and Williams County Juvenile Court, $20,000.

• A contract not to exceed $84,872 with the Montgomery County ADAMhs Board to handle all aspects of the board’s enrollment, claims processing and related information management of services provided by ADAMhs-funded agencies.

• A $12,000 contract with the Fulton County Common Pleas Court to support a child-focused, dispute resolution called “parent coordination.” The program works with parents to improve their ability to resolve issues, reduce conflict and improve the safety and security of their children.

• A $5,000 contract with the Fulton County Common Pleas Court to provide behavioral health services for local offenders from any of the four counties who are held at CCNO.

• An $80,000 contract with the Fulton County United Way to coordinate, with the other three county United Way organizations, an elementary nutrition and mental health education program in the schools.

• Funding to A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health ($14,000) and Maumee Valley Guidance Center ($5,100) to cover costs associated with renovations at their new offices in Bryan. Maumee Valley Guidance Center has moved to 910 E. Maple St. in Bryan and A Renewed Mind has moved to a former chiropractic office on South Main Street in Bryan.

• A $125,000 contract with Mercy Health Systems (St. Charles Hospital in Maumee) to provide inpatient psychiatric services for the board.

• Contracts totaling $585,000 to treat substance use disorders. Some $285,000 of the funds are part of a federal 21st Century CURES grant that must be spent to treat opiate use disorders and the remaining $300,000 is a state Addiction Treatment Program grant that has been allocated three area drug courts to cover any alcohol or drug treatment-related costs that are not covered by Medicaid or other health insurance. The state grant has been allocated to the Fulton County common pleas drug court, $150,000; Williams County juvenile drug court, $75,000; and Henry County Family Court, $75,000.

• A $20,000 transfer of funds to Citizens for Mental Health to inform the public about the seven-tenths mill renewal levy.

• An office budget of $699,194 that remains unchanged over the last several years. In addition to personnel costs, the budget includes facilities, operations and other non-treatment services to ADAMhs-funded agencies.