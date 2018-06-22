NW Ohio native to be inducted in Ohio Ag Hall

COLUMBUS – Four Ohioans, including an area native, who have committed their lives to working in, promoting and advocating for Ohio’s farm community will be honored Friday, August 3, by the Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC), when they are inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) will induct Dennis Bolling of Hilliard, Connie Cahill of Dublin, Richard (Dick) Ricker of Fort Jennings, and Donniella Winchell of Austinburg, into the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame during a special breakfast ceremony held in Cardinal Hall at the Ohio State Fair. The 53rd annual event will attract over 500 guests to honor these four professionals for their lifetime of service and dedication to Ohio’s agriculture community.

“Our board is privileged to honor these four individuals who have made significant contributions to Ohio’s top industry,” said Hinda Mitchell, OAC president. “We are proud to recognize this class of hard-working professionals for their unwavering commitment to protecting and advancing Ohio’s food and agriculture community and to giving back and serving others.”

Connie Spiess Cahill

A native of NW Ohio and a graduate of Liberty Center High School, this award is very special. Cahill’s father, L. Lyle Spiess, served as the OSU Cooperative Extension Agricultural Agent in Fulton County for 30 years. Mr. Spiess was inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame in the early 1990s. Her mother, Hilda, still resides in Liberty Center, in Connie’s childhood home.

For more than three decades, Connie Cahill has promoted Ohio agriculture to consumers across the state – from meeting with local food and business editors to conducting cooking demonstrations on TV, and supporting professional groups, including dietitians, OSU Extension agents, and others. Cahill started her consulting business in 1979, and has represented many notable organizations, including Velvet Ice Cream, the Kroger Company, Ohio Poultry Association, Ohio Soybean Council, Kitchen-Aid, American Egg Board, Perdue Farms, among many others.

Not only has Cahill’s work supporting Ohio agriculture been exemplary, but her philanthropy has been as well. She currently serves as president of the Ohio State Fair 50 Year Club. Cahill has devoted countless volunteer hours to the Ohio State University, Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Goodwill Industries, and has served on the Executive boards of the Muirfield Association, Inc., and the Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Mrs. Cahill was presented with the OSU Alumni Association’s “Ralph D. Mershon Alumni Award”, as well as the OSU College of Education and Human Ecology “Meritorious Service Award”.

Additionally, Cahill has won numerous industry awards, including the Ohio Poultry Association’s Golden Egg Award, Ohio Dietetic Association’s Outstanding Service Award, and the Ohio Soybean Council’s Outstanding Achievement Award.

Mrs. Cahill resides in Dublin, with her husband, Denny. Their two daughters, Julie and Erin, son-in-law, Tony and two grandchildren, Graeme and Scarlett live nearby.

For further information, to be an event sponsor in honor of the inductees, or to obtain tickets to the Agricultural Hall of Fame induction ceremony, contact the Ohio Agricultural Council at 614-794-8970 or via email at info@ohioagcouncil.org.