Authorities investigating Fulton County break-ins

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is looking for the public’s help in solving a pair of Fulton County crimes.

Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred at 16638 County Road 10-2 in Lyons. On or about May 29 a suspect or suspects broke into a garage and stole a 3500 watt generator valued at $500.

A break-in at 13587 County Road J in Wauseon is also be investigated. On May 15, a suspect or suspects broke into a barn and stole a 1993 Dutchman 26-foot travel trailer. It is white with blue strips and a serial number of 47CT20M28P1033284. It has Ohio license plate number SMC9154.

The total value of the item is $3,900.

Those with any information concerning this crime that could lead to an arrest are asked to contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper hotline at 1-800-255-1122. Anyone with information on this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. The call is confidential and anonymous.