Minor tweaks possible at Wauseon pool

Wauseon administrators are still contending with minor tweaks to the new city pool, including whether to allow debit card payments.

At a City Council meeting Monday, Councilor Steve Schneider said he was informed by pool manager Tom Burkholder that citizens are asking to pay admission fees and concession purchases with debit cards. Schneider said he is aware the city doesn’t accept the VISA credit card for payment and would place a 3.5 percent service charge on card transactions for the pool’s $3 admission.

Finance Director Jamie Giguere said the service charge would cover an identical service charge the city is issued by credit card companies. And she questioned whether pool staff will check the identifications of those presenting debit cards.

Mayor Kathy Huner said the decision to accept debit cards should be left to Burkholder, whose staff would have to deal with assessing the service charge.

Council members agreed it would be impractical to use debit cards at the pool concession stand.

Park Board Chair Rick Frey informed Council of problems of standing water underneath urinals in the men’s locker room in the pool house. He also suggested concrete be poured to create more sidewalk around the pool area.

Huner said pouring concrete may be more feasible in the fall so the process doesn’t interfere with pool operations. “I just hate to see them close it down to pour concrete,” she said.

Council members approved a recommendation by the Park Board to partially reimburse citizens who have rented the Homecoming Park shelter house. Public Works Superintendent John Arps reported at a June 12 meeting that he received complaints from renters that the shelter’s air conditioning failed on Friday, June 8.

The Council agreed to allow an $80 refund on the $180 price of renting the facility. A city employee who rented the shelter at a discount of $90 will receive a $40 refund.

Approval for a new air conditioner at the shelter house will be delayed until a new unit can be priced.

In a Tree Commission report, Chair Rick Frey said plans are forming for a local Boy Scout interested in earning an Eagle Scout designation to produce signs identifying tree species along Indian Hill Trail.

Law Director Tom McWatters, a Wauseon Rotary Club member involved in the trail project, said a proposal by Scout Levi Perkins for the signs was accepted by a subcommittee of the Rotary Trails Committee. The weather-resistant signs would identify tree species along the perimeters of the two woods adjacent to Indian Hill Trail.

McWatters said most of the cost for the signage would be covered by the original $100,000 grant the Rotary Club received for the trail project.

Frey said the signage would enhance the trail. “We’re pretty fortunate with the different amounts of species in those woods we have,” he said.

In department reports:

• Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the department will join other area departments Sunday for training at a structure on Shoop Avenue from 8 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. He said information with details of the event has been issued to the public. (See article on Page 1.)

The training exercise will affect traffic on Shoop Avenue for a limited time, although two-lane traffic will be available for most of the morning. Detours will be provided when necessary.

Sluder also said the department is preparing for the city fireworks show scheduled for July 3.

• Police Chief Keith Torbet said the second session of the annual Safety City for preschoolers is underway. He said funding is short $1,800.

Torbet said Dorothy B. Biddle Park will be closed during the July 3 fireworks. He advised citizens seeking parking to arrive by no later than 9:45 p.m.

“Each year, we keep getting more and more people, and there’s no more parking down there than what there was before,” he said.

Torbet said closing the park during the fireworks show may be inconvenient but is done for safety purposes.

• Law Director Tom McWatters said changes are being made to the marijuana paraphernalia section of the city statute.

He said discussions will be held on sample legislation dealing with boat use on reservoirs.

In new business, Councilor Schneider said he received a citizen’s complaint about unauthorized drivers using a city-owned access area between Linfoot Street and Airport Highway. Chief Torbet said drivers who are caught will be cited for trespassing.

The Council also approved:

• The first reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to contract with TAMCO Capital Corp. for a new city phone system.

• The suspension of three readings and emergency passage of an ordinance authorizing the mayor to enter into a participatory agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation pertaining to resurfacing projects on State Route 108 and State Route 2.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Wauseon-Pool.jpg

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

