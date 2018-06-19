Strawberry celebration

The Strawberry Festival was held on Saturday to celebrate the opening of Wauseon’s Downtown Farmers Market. Visitors enjoyed strawberry shortcake, music and a bounce house for kids in addition to the market. At the table, from left, are Fran Franklin, Gloria Gunn, Tiffany Painter, and Jessica Molina.
The Strawberry Festival was held on Saturday to celebrate the opening of Wauseon’s Downtown Farmers Market. Visitors enjoyed strawberry shortcake, music and a bounce house for kids in addition to the market. At the table, from left, are Fran Franklin, Gloria Gunn, Tiffany Painter, and Jessica Molina.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU