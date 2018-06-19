Sullivan’s Restaurant, 141 N. Fulton St., in Wauseon will host the 3rd Annual Spectrum Fest on Saturday, June 23.

The day includes free art activities from 2-5 p.m. for children of all abilities, artwork for sale from Soaring Arts in Napoleon and The Studio in Wauseon.

A concert begins at 7 p.m. Nick Neenan and Lauren Jbara, followed by The Amelia Airharts, will open for Donny Brown, formerly of The Verve Pipe, who will perform at 9 p.m. A beer garden in Sullivan’s courtyard will open at 6 p.m.

For the second straight year, Farmers and Merchants State bank is sponsoring this event.

The purpose of Spectrum Fest is to raise funds for the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, an organization that provides supports and services for families of autism. The event is also to celebrate the lives of autistic individuals and to raise awareness about the contributions and struggles of those on the autism spectrum.