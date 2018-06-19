Threshers reunion returns to Fulton County

The 74th annual National Threshers Association Reunion starts this week at the Fulton County Fairgrounds near Wauseon. Running Thursday through Sunday, the event will feature Leader steam engines, along with prairie tractors, Silver King tractors, and Lawson gas engines

The show usually features about 50 steam engines, in addition to hundreds of gas tractors and gas engines. Daily demonstrations include threshing, sawmill, shingle mill, veneer mill, plowing and machinery parades with covered grandstand seating for spectators.

Other highlights include antique tractor and steam engine pulling displays, operator skills contests, evening spark shows, prony brake horsepower testing, Baker fans, power eater and much more. Air-powered engines displays are also featured, along with photos and memorabilia displays dating back to the reunion’s first show in 1945.

Official National Threshers Association shirts are available under the grandstand. An extensive flea market features tractor and steam engine parts, authentic and reproduction manuals, antique and new tools, collectibles, signs, decals and a wide variety of other items.

Gates open daily at 7 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.

For more information visit http://www.nationalthreshers.com/.

The National Threshers Association Reunion will be held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds starting Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_Thresher-photo.jpg The National Threshers Association Reunion will be held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds starting Thursday. File photo