Live fire training slated Sunday in Wauseon

The Wauseon Fire Department will conduct live fire training on property adjacent to Baker Gas and Kenn-Feld Group Equipment on North Shoop Avenue, directly across from the Wauseon Plaza, Sunday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m.

The training is designed to promote inter-agency coordination and to hone fire suppression skills under live-fire conditions.

Firefighters from Wauseon and several other Fulton County fire departments will be training at this site, a former residential two-story house located a safe distance from surrounding structures and property. Firefighters will be practicing several aspects of firefighter skills in moderate burning conditions and using a variety of tools, techniques, and tactics to control the flames. The exercise fires are set up with pre-existing hand lines and executed according to a strict “go, no go” checklist.

Extra fire apparatus will be staged at the exercise as back-up and to provide protection to adjacent properties. Residents may see or smell smoke in the area. Closing exterior doors and windows during the training will keep the smell of smoke from entering homes. The exercise is being coordinated with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the size and timing of the fires will minimize smoke impacts on homes and businesses.

If smoke becomes an issue, the fire will be extinguished and the exercise postponed until more favorable conditions exist.

“This is a unique opportunity for cooperating agencies to train together under controlled conditions and enhance the skills and relationships that will benefit our communities,” Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder said.

The fire department is also using this opportunity to further enhance the skills and knowledge of its newest fire instructors to ensure that live fire training opportunities are conducted safely. Residents will be kept up to date via social media outlets including the Wauseon Fire Department Facebook page, web page, and Twitter.

The Wauseon Police Department will control traffic during this training to caution motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians of the fire training site. Portions of North Shoop Avenue (State Route 108) between Wagner and Banister Drive will be closed to thru-traffic, as the potential for reduced visibility along the roadway exists. A detour will be posted in in the area. Access to business and residences in this area will not be affected.

For additional information contact: Chief Rick Sluder, (419) 335-7831 or at firechief@cityofwauseon.com.