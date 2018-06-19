The City of Wauseon’s Tree Commission recently awarded the Booster of the Year award to Woody Warehouse of Lizton, Ind. Woody Warehouse has been donating the large trees that have been planted at Wauseon schools for Arbor Day for many years. Each year they donate a different species of tree. This year, the schools received a River Birch and a Tulip tree.

