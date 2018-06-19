Food preparation series scheduled

Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by learning more about home-preserving fruits and vegetables.

Now they can, by attending the “Food Preservation Workshops Series” presented by Melissa J. Rupp, OSU Extension educator, Family and Consumer Sciences. The series will be held at the Robert Fulton Agricultural Center, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon.

“Food Preservation” will be held Thursday, July 5, 1-3 p.m. The workshop will focus on the basics of home canning and preservation, and is appropriate for people with all levels of experience.

Additional classes will include “Water Bath Canning” on Tuesday, July 24, 1 to 3 p.m., and “Pressure Canning,” Thursday, Aug. 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

“We emphasize the science behind preservation,” Rupp said. “We want everyone who cans or freezes fresh fruits and vegetables to understand why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.”

The classes will address basic food safety principles; how to use a water bath canner and a pressure canner; canning tomatoes, pickling, and making jams and jellies; freezing fruits and vegetables; and accessing resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, OSU Extension, and other research-based food preservation information.

“All pressure canner gauges except weighted gauges should be tested for accuracy each year,” Rupp said.

The series fee is $25, or $10 per class. All who pre-register will be eligible for a door prize.

An optional USDA Home Canning Guide is $12, and gauge testing is available for an additional $5. Gauges can be dropped off at the Fulton County Extension office at least two days before the class, to be picked up at the class or dropped off at the class for pick-up at a later date.

Call to register or to reserve a spot in the class, 419-337-9215 or email seiler.58@osu.edu with your name, phone number, and email address.