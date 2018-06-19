Community VBS planned at St. Richard

The faith communities of Trinity United Methodist Church, St. Richard Catholic Church and Faith Lutheran Church will sponsor a Community Vacation Bible School the week of June 25 at St. Richard.

Each day at “Hero Central” children will “discover their strength in God” through a Bible story and special hero code. Young super heroes will play games of epic proportions, create hero-worthy crafts and enjoy marvel-ous snacks. More importantly they will discover that as God’s super heroes, they have heart, courage, wisdom, hope and power!

The program is open to all area children from preschool through sixth grade and will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 25 through Friday, June 29.

There is no fee for the program. Children are just asked to bring in a free will offering each day as well as a canned good to be donated to the local food pantry at the end of the week.

Registration forms are available at any of the following locations: St. Richard Catholic Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Swanton Public Library, or Switchback Crossing Cafe. Registration forms are also available at www.saintrichard.org. Walk-in registrations will be accepted on the first day of Vacation Bible School.

St. Richard Church located at 333 Brookside Dr. in Swanton. For more information call the parish office at 419-826-2791.