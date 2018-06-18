Mental health class planned in July

A free 10-week mental health education class for persons who have a mental illness will be offered by NAMI Four County starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office on State Route 66 south of Archbold across from Four County Career Center.

The class, which is open to anyone with a mental illness, will be led by Katie Beck and Connie Krieger and last about two hours. Participants will receive weekly hand-outs to put in a three-ring binder that they will be given. Each week’s class covers different material, such as: the physical causes of mental illness, treatments and medications, benefits and challenges of medications, relapse prevention, information and discussion of all major mental illnesses, the relationship between physical and mental health, suicide and what to do if someone you know may be contemplating suicide, disclosing your illness to others, surviving a hospital stay, advance directives for health care – what they are and why they are important, spirituality, mindfulness, and more.

Although the class is free, registration is required before the first class to prepare the appropriate number of hand-outs. To register or for more information, please call or text Katie Beck at 567-239-1131 or Connie Krieger at 419-789-3646. The registration deadline is Friday, July 6.