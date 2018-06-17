FCHD says keep homes healthy

The Fulton County Health Department is joining the Ohio Department of Health to promote healthy homes for all Ohioans.

“Ohio Healthy Homes, Building a Foundation for Healthy Lives” underscores the importance of having and maintaining a healthy home to support wellness throughout people’s lives.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Americans spend about 90 percent of their time indoors. Indoor hazards include mold, lead, radon, carbon monoxide, tobacco smoke, and pests. As Americans spend so much of their time indoors, these hazards can have negative effects on health including lead poisoning, carbon monoxide exposure, and injuries such as falls.

Families should know the seven principles of a healthy home:

• Keep it dry. Prevent water damage and mold growth by checking your plumbing, your roof, and your draining system for leaks. Make sure your basement remains dry.

• Keep it clean. Remove clutter and contaminants. Use a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) vacuum and wet cleaning methods to remove small dust particles and lead-based paint dust.

• Keep it safe. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Put fire extinguishers in your home. Address possible home safety hazards, which can include uneven steps or missing railings.

• Keep it well-ventilated. Increase the amount of fresh air. Eliminate tobacco smoke and test your home for radon and carbon monoxide.

• Keep it contaminant-free. Reduce exposure to lead and other contaminants. If your home is connected to a well, have the water tested regularly.

• Keep it well-maintained. Inspect, clean, and repair routinely. Check gutters, downspouts, air filters, heating system, and batteries in smoke alarms regularly.

• Keep it pest-free. Seal cracks and openings to prevent insects and rodents from entering. Keep food in airtight containers and clean up any spills and extra food immediately.

For more information, contact Andrea Schwiebert at 419-337-0915 or visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com .