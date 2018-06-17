Local residents receive BGSU honors

The following local residents received honors recently from Bowling Green State University.

Graduates: Archbold – McKayla Ripke, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Mary Stefko, Master of Business Administration; Sade Arce, Bachelor of Science, Dietetics; Emerson Radabaugh, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kinsey Smith, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science, Education; Amanda Rupp, Graduate Reading Endorsement Certificate, Master of Education; Sarah Ackerman, Bachelor of Science, Social Work; Delta – Tiffany Tierney, Associate of Science; Dylan Schuette, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice; Rami-Leon Mansour, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, Education; Landon Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Communication; Fayette – Megan Stannard, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lyons – Rebecca England, Bachelor of Science, Allied Health; Metamora – Lindsay Mossing, Master of Education; Swanton – Samantha Beemer, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandise, Product Development; Krystyn Files, Bachelor of Science; Scott Raven, Bachelor of Science; Daniel Clendenin, Bachelor of Science, Education; Nicholas Middleton, Bachelor of Science, Technology; Victoria Przybylksi, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Samantha Martin, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Music; Megan Gillen, summa cum laude president’s distinction, Bachelor of Science in Education; Wauseon – Spencer Frederick, Bachelor of Arts; Tod Emerson, Bachelor of Science, Education; Paige Fricke, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Studies; Kaylyn McDermott, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Education.

Dean’s List, Spring Semester: Archbold – McKayla Ripke, Carly Short, Andrea Avers, Ian Radabaugh, Rebecca Schmucker, Erin Erbskorn, Jacob Hauter; Delta – Austin Mohler, Theresa Nieberding, Lauren Hehl-Myers, Hayley Callahan, Dannica Culler, Noah Eisel; Fayette – Camden Norris; Lyons – Hannah Machacek, Michael Smithmyer; Metamora – Brittney Wilson; Pettisville – Rebekah Frey; Swanton – Alexis Boatfield, Scott Raven, Zachary Dziengelewski, Abigail Maser, Luke Maser, Ryan Eckhardt, Alaina Sayre, Sarah Yaney, Allison Mishka, Colin Harsh, Victoria Przbylski, Mikaela Kroyer, Abigail Martin, Rachel Kreuz, Courtney Hunt; Wauseon – Noah Miller, Paula Williams, Spencer Frederick, Aleea Volkman, Sean Baker, Bailey Hardy, Sarah Christiansen, Krista Thierry, Grace Friend, Kendra Boger, Zachary Torres, Kacey Elder.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/06/web1_BG-logo.jpg