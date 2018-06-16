Coloring their world

Four County Career Center in Archbold sponsored a week-long Summer Camp for seventh, eighth, and ninth graders in the four-county area. Students had the opportunity to explore the areas of art, math, cooking, and the animal kingdom from experienced instructors. Shown doing hands-on learning in the “Color Your World” class are, from left, Ty Nofziger of Pettisville, Josiah Burks of Pettisville, Mason Stickley of Pettisville, Kate Krueger of Archbold, Cole Plassman of Archbold, and Josie Hite of Wauseon. Instructor for the class was Erin Custer.

