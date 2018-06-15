Strawberry Fest in Wauseon

To celebrate the opening of Wauseon’s Downtown Farmers Market, the Chamber of Commerce will present the Annual Strawberry Festival, Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Visitors to the market can enjoy strawberry shortcake served by the Chamber from 10 a.m. until it’s gone. Other activities will include a free bounce house for kids beginning at 10 a.m.

Music will be provided by WellsMusic from 10 a.m.-noon.

The Farmers Market provides fruit, produce, and other goods in a downtown setting.