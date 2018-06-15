New 4-H Camp Palmer addition

A new high ropes course opened at 4-H Camp Palmer in Fayette on June 6 during Science Camp. A ribbon cutting ceremony, course naming, and dedication to honor Chuck Wurth, a former 4-H camp staff member for 40 years who led the project, is scheduled Saturday, June 23.

