Wauseon plans hydrant flushing

The City of Wauseon Public Works Department will be flushing fire hydrants beginning the week of June 18. The process takes approximately two weeks and will start on the south side of town and move north.

Flushing hydrants is a normal maintenance procedure, but residents may notice some discoloration of the water for 24 to 48 hours. The water is safe for consumption but you are discouraged from doing laundry during the period of water discoloration.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Public Works Department at 419-335-8376.