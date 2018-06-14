Penta hands out Outstanding Student Awards

The 53rd senior class at Penta Career Center was honored May 15-17 during six separate ceremonies in the Susor Auditorium on the Penta campus. This year, 787 seniors from Penta Career Center’s on campus and satellite programs completed career-technical programs and received Career Passports through Penta. During the ceremonies, the Outstanding Student Award was presented to 51 seniors based on performance and excellence in their individual career-technical program.

The 2018 Outstanding Student Award winners from Swanton were Tanner Callicotte, Accounting; Bradley DeHollander, Construction Carpentry; Duncan Farschman, Culinary Arts; Zachary Leahey, Interactive Media; and Mitchel Reisinger, Medical Technologies.

Each of the students recognized during the Senior Recognition Ceremonies received a career passport that contained a certificate of completion signed by the student’s instructor, supervisor, high school director, and superintendent. The career passport also included: a list of competencies which the student attained while attending Penta, a personal data sheet, and other documents listing the student’s accomplishments.

Penta Career Center is a career-technical high school for sophomores, juniors and seniors. Penta serves the following school districts: Anthony Wayne, Benton-Carroll-Salem, Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Genoa, Lake, Maumee, North Baltimore, Northwood, Otsego, Perrysburg, Rossford, Springfield, Swanton and Woodmore.