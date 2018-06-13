Cut melon recalled

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide infections.

On June 8, Caito Foods, LLC recalled fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products containing one of these melons produced at the Caito Foods facility in Indianapolis, Ind. Recalled products were distributed to Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio and sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at locations including Costco, Kroger, Payless, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if products went to additional stores or states.

As of June 7, 2018, 60 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Adelaide have been reported from five states. One has been reported in Ohio so far.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from April 30, 2018, to May 28, 2018. Sixty-five percent are female. Out of 47 people with information available, 31 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses that occurred after May 20, 2018, might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. This takes an average of 2 to 4 weeks.

Most people infected with salmonella develop the following signs and symptoms 12-72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria: diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps

Consumers are advised not to eat recalled products. If you don’t remember where you bought pre-cut melon, don’t eat it and throw it away.